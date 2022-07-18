Aion Classic NA hosts its final round of the deadly Shugo Games until July 27

It’s always the adorable animal races that end up being the most murderous: Readers might remember the Shugo Games, an in-game event that arrived to Aion and Aion Classic back in December 2021, bringing murderous minigames and prizes for the survivors in a mock-up of the Squid Game TV series. The event was popular enough that it even got a second running in March of this year.

The event has come back for one final season on the NA version Aion Classic, kicking off last week and running until Wednesday, July 27th, during certain hours on Fridays and Saturdays. Players face three stages, each with different challenges to complete and various rewards waiting at the end of each stage. There are also bonus rewards available at random, and participants earn Shugo Marks whether they win or lose, which can be used to purchase unique cosmetics.

If deadly games featuring weasel people aren’t your thing, the NA version of the game has other events on offer, including one that grants freebies to players who use the instant level 80 button and another event that tasks players with defending the Shugo Emperor’s vault.