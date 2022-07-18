Albion Online looks past on the five years of operation since its launch

Today does not mark the five-year anniversary since what Albion Online is counting as its official launch date of July 17th, 2017. That was yesterday. But today is when the team is celebrating that five-year mark, and it’s doing so with a look back at the game over the course of its five years online, from launch to the present. It’s quite a look back through history, filled with trailers, major changes, and major events that have taken place over the game’s history.

Our history tour goes from the first few updates introducing now-constant features of the game like guild warfare and fishing up to the game’s free-to-play launch in early 2019, followed by more updates and improvements like the introduction of the Avalonians. That gives way to the game’s changes in 2020 in the wake of the pandemic, the mobile launch in June 2021, all the way up to now when the game has kicked off its anniversary event for two weeks. You can check out a trailer for it and the retrospective anniversary livestream just below. It’s been five years so far, but it seems clear the team is both ready and excited for many more.