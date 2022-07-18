Browser MMO Flyff Universe outlines summer content, hits 800K players worldwide

Have you been playing Flyff Universe, the browser-based relaunch of the 2005 MMORPG that arrived this past June? If you have, then you’re in some good company, as the game has proudly announced that 800K players worldwide have been enjoying the game since that time. Not bad for a browser game!

The devs intend to keep the ball rolling during the rest of the summer season according to the roadmap, which includes a remade version of the Azria continent with new music, new quests, and a new level cap; a revamp of the Volkane dungeon; and an all-new raised pet system, which grants pets seven stats and adds several customization features. The complete roadmap can be seen below; click the image to expand.



source: press release