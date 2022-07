Lord of the Rings Online’s biggest and most long-running community concert series returned this past weekend to host Weatherstock XIV. Over the course of last Saturday, 22 player bands performed for crowds and livestreaming on the top of Weathertop on the Landroval shard.

Costumed bands flocked to the center stage, including Galdwen’s Bunch of Misfits, The Gallic Frogs Band, and the Fluffy Unicorns. If you missed it, don’t fret: YouTuber Druidsfire recorded the entire set for your listening enjoyment. Check it out below: