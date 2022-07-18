Shroud of the Avatar talks about ending contests and moving to a new Unity 2021 build

Last week saw Shroud of the Avatar fire up another livestream featuring several of the devs and Richard Garriott in attendance, and most of the discussion focused around giveaways, speaking with a streamer of the game, and a greyhound puppy. Also, there were a couple of bits about the MMO as well.

One of the larger topics of conversation was the move to Unity 2021, the latest version of the game engine, which is noted as a means to make the game perform better and allow the devs to apply “other improvements” as well. The devs have pushed through the build process for this upgrade to the game and are hoping to have it go live for testing later today.

Another topic of conversation was the announced end of dev-run contests as a result of the developer running them going “AFK for an extended time, and with no other devs able to take on the responsibility.” The plan from here on out is to give players the tools to run their own contests, which should operate similarly to the fishing and treasure hunting contests that have been run previously.



Exciting. Finally have our first Unity 2021 build through the build process. Working on a few last issues but hope to have it live for testing later today! — Shroud of the Avatar (@catnipgames) July 18, 2022