Albion Online adjusts Crystal Arena and journey back costs in latest patch

Albion Online’s Sandbox Interactive is continuing to pump out post-Into the Fray patches with the release of its third iteration today.

“This patch brings some refinements to the Crystal Arena, with Rank Point calculations adjusted to better place players in an appropriate rank bracket, and Crystal Arena matchmaking now matching players of a similar ranking,” the studio writes. “Additionally, Arena losses now give fewer Adventurer’s Challenge points, to ensure players cannot reach their daily bonus with one Arena defeat. And Arena rewards are now displayed at the end of a match.”

Also worth pointing out in today’s update as tweaks to training dummies and the journey back ability that essentially allows players to recall from the open world back to a town – for a hefty price. Today’s release now calculates the fee based on the “average zone modifier for the zones you would have traveled through, rather than only the zone you are currently in,” using the cheapest route rather than the shortest. “To balance these cost reductions, zone type and item value now have a greater impact, while distance has less effect on the cost,” Sandbox explains.