Blaugust returns for 2022 with achievements and prompts to encourage the MMO blogging community

Blog writers of the internet – gaming related or otherwise – are being invited once again to join in on Blaugust 2022, the annual event run by Tales of the Aggronaut that offers up ideas, motivation, and a communal celebration of all things blog writing.

Those who have participated in Blaugusts of years past will find few surprises in how things work this year: sign up to join the event, hop into the related Discord if one so chooses, and write out a blog every single day in the month of August if you can.

In order to spur motivation and inspiration, this year has a list of prompts as well as an all-new list of optional “blaugchievements” to chase, along with the return of the mentorship program and a series of themes for each week of the month. If you’ve ever wanted to get into blog writing, reignite your existing blog, or just join in with an awesome MMO community, the time is now to join in.



Introducing Blaugust 2022 – We are sneaking closer to August and with that comes #Blaugust2022. This morning I talk about the minor changes and open sign-ups. https://t.co/yZbTbnNqdp — Belghast ⚔️ Quaggan Friend 🇺🇦 (@belghast) July 15, 2022