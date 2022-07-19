Camelot Unchained checks in with updates to siegecraft, animations, the Heavy Fighter, and the St’rm race

Camelot Unchained has once again returned with its monthly newsletter and development blog – a bit later than usual this time around – offering several update deep-dives related to siegecraft, animations, and continuing work on the Heavy Fighter class and St’rm race.

We begin with the newsletter, which talks up background tech to make interactions – the system that powers things like opening doors or operating siege weapons – more streamlined and faster to develop. This ties into the creation of larger siege engines, which are planned to have multiple interaction points. The letter also talked up a first pass of gathering animations, fine-tuning PvP numbers for the Heavy Fighter, and adding specific roles to siegecraft.

As for the monthly dev blog, CU runs down various bug fixes, NPC scripting improvements, and additional animation updates, and offers previews of gathering tools and in-game looks at the St’rm race’s attacks.