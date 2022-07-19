Entropia Universe is laying NFT eggs that promise ‘rewards-earning opportunities’ for holders

It’s been a hot minute since the real-world currency sci-fi MMO Entropia Universe made headlines here, and when it did, it was due to its absurd currency-related shenanigans: There was the time someone dropped over $50K for an in-game rifle, the time it sold invisible clothes for $5K, and the time it had aspirations to create an IP exchange and a formal cryptocurrency bank in Sweden.

Considering this game’s whole MO is about currency exchange (and about people just being generally bad with their money), it’s probably not going to come as a surprise that it’s entering into a cryptocurrency partnership with Enjin’s new NFT.io venture to auction off five unique egg NFTs linked to the ERC-20 ETH blockchain; yes, Entropia is laying eggs.

According to the announcement, these NFTs are not about owning a speculative digital asset but are part of an affiliate program that lets egg holders earn 10% rewards for any Entropia Universe avatar accounts recruited by holders through their unique URLs. Additionally, once Entropia launches, the egg will hatch into a distinct virtual companion. “These unique eggs provide rewards-earning opportunities over time via the holder’s affiliate account,” the announcement reasons. “MindArk is confident that these unique eggs not only provide utility to the NFT owners, but offer value to the Entropia Universe community as a whole.”