Here’s what to expect from tomorrow’s Lost Ark Spells in Spades update

The next major content update for Lost Ark is heading to players tomorrow, July 20th, but that doesn’t mean that Amazon Games isn’t ready to share the update’s patch notes now, which grant fans a look at the new class, new content, and a limited-time summery water park location.

The highlight of this update (as the patch’s title suggests) is the new card-slinging Arcanist advanced class for mages, while established players can look forward to the new Inferno difficulty Valtan Legion Raid and the weekly Challenge Abyssal Dungeons. For those who aren’t quite as established, the game is also running new growth support events, adding a growth support effect, and replacing the Welcome Challenge with the Mokoko Challenge.

While we’re on the subject of events, the patch is also celebrating summer with the Maharaka Festival, which invites players to a limited-time water park location to take part in the Waterpop Pool arena that pits teams of players against one another in water fights. A preview of this attraction is available in the video below.

