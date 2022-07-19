Lost Ark extends the login reward period for the Cutie Headband for seven days

Cute headbands are serious business in Lost Ark. Heck, they’re serious business everywhere when you get right down to it, but Lost Ark has one available as a login reward for its most recent login reward event. Except there’s a problem insofar as the headband in question was only available if players logged in every day during the login period. To compensate players who missed a day or two potentially through no fault of their own, Amazon will give players an additional seven days to complete the login track and earn the Cutie Headband.

The total number of logins required to earn the item have not changed, and this will not mean delaying a patch or a new login event; instead, it will mean that you can be earning login rewards along two tracks at once. If you didn’t miss a login and will already get the headband, of course, this will be immaterial to you, but everyone who missed a couple days can rest easier knowing they will still have a shot at getting the very cutest of all headbands.