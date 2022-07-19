MechWarrior Online releases more platinum ‘Mechs and adjusts several skill tree nodes

It’s all about skill trees and shiny robots in the latest update for MechWarrior Online as it introduces another round of shiny platinum robots to control and some notable adjustments to its skill tree.

The fifth Platinum Collection is adding shiny patterns for eight different chassis – four for the Inner Sphere and four for Clan players – while existing ‘Mechs are seeing a wide number of targeted quirk adjustments. On the subject of adjustments, the skill tree has also seen tweaks with this patch that change values for several nodes that govern quick ignition, torso pitch and yaw, and density for ‘Mech armor and skeletons.

The patch otherwise turns the dial on the IS gauss rifle, enforces maximum group restrictions in group quick play, and applies several bug fixes.