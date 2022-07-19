Neverwinter’s returning Summer Festival awards a surfboard mount and a grill-loving Dragonborn

The summer season will once more descending upon Neverwinter as the game’s annual Summer Festival event is on its way back on Thursday, July 21st, bringing back several well-known events and goodies along with some new rewards. Like a floating surfboard mount. And a grillmaster Dragonborn companion.

The aforementioned prizes are two of the new goodies on offer during the event, along with some new summer-themed cosmetic goodies and the usual collection of event rewards like the Flail Snail mount, weapon skins, and more mounts and companions. As for getting these goodies, it’s a matter of taking part in the variety of returning events like the Quidditch-like Sahha Ball, feasting contests, water battles, and troll fights.

The summer fun will stick around until Thursday, August 11th, which should hopefully give players plenty of time to earn a draconic chef friend of their very own.