Diablo Immortal adds a class change feature, Hero’s Journey endgame activity, and new Helliquary boss

Players of Diablo Immortal have some new content to sink their teeth in to with this week’s update, with some events, endgame activities, and the option to experience the game as an entirely different class.

One of the big features is the class change function, which will allow players to swap over to a different class entirely once every seven days. This option is only available to players who are level 35 to begin with, and players can swap back to their original class immediately if they so choose. The announcement also makes pains to point out that the feature is free and that there are no plans to sell additional class change swaps in the store.



For those at endgame, there’s the Hero’s Journey activity on deck, offering four chapters of increasingly difficult challenges to take on and unique rewards awaiting at the end. There’s also a new Helliquary boss in the form of Gorgothra the Claimer for players to tackle.

Finally, the update brings two limited-time events in the form of the Adventurer’s Path and the Hungering Moon, both of which award goodies like Aspirant Keys, a standard Legendary Crest, enchanted dust, and legendary gear for completing various tasks. The Adventurer’s Path event runs until August 3rd, while Hungering Moon is live until August 1st.