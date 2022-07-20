Dungeons and Dragons Online opens the Skeletons in the Closet raid for Isle of Dread owners

Facing the skeletons in the closet is taking something of a more literal meaning for certain players of Dungeons and Dragons Online today as the newest update has opened a raid of the same name. Skeletons in the Closet is a Legendary CR34 raid and does not require quest flagging in order to access, though it does require players to have purchased the recently released Isle of Dread expansion.

The patch otherwise applies a long list of bug fixes that tackle power augments, class-specific matters, and raptor mounts among other things, as well as some UI features that let players examine their Artificer and Druid pets in greater detail, see if they are overleveled for non-legendary dungeons, and examine augment types in a mouseover tooltip.