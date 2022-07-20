EverQuest II’s producer letter lays out plans for the game’s next major update, Myths and Monoliths

Here comes the testing phase for EverQuest II’s upcoming Myths and Monoliths patch some time this month; the game’s latest producer letter promises that testing for game update 120 will start this month on July 26th, with a full release planned in August. Sorry, people, that’s apparently what the trademark was for. Players will be exploring Fabled Kurn’s Tower and Fabled Veeshan’s Peak, with the former at least available in a wide variety of different difficulty formats. That lines up nicely with August also serving as the stage for the third and final portion of the Summer Jubilee, the Oceansfull event.

The producer letter also looks further ahead, with the studio planning to participate in the Extra Life charity event in November and the plans already being hard in development for the next game expansion. You’ll have to wait a little while longer to learn the details of that next expansion, yes, but you can rest assured that it’s already being worked on. Keep that in mind as you explore some fabled areas, maybe.

Source: Official Site ; thanks to Bruno for the tip!