Lord of the Rings Online releases Update 33.1 with the Further Adventures of Elladan and Elrohir

Wake up, you sleepy Hobbits, because it’s patch day for Lord of the Rings Online! Update 33.1 arrives today with a new Further Adventures series, this one following Elrond’s sons Elladan and Elrohir on a “secret errand.” Like the previous further adventures, these are scalable through the mission system to any level.

The update also opens up PvMP play to everyone and allows all characters to head into the Ettenmoors at level 20. The studio improved the Treasure Bugan event, made another slew of changes to the Brawler class, and removed all Relic-masters from the game world.

In other LOTRO news, Standing Stone Games remains largely mum about the recent departure of the MMO’s producer Oleg Brodskiy; it has thus far refused to address the future of the game and its communication in the wake of Brodskiy’s departure, preferring to file all of it under personnel matters, to the irritation of players.

In a brief response on the forums, the game’s CM said, “The daily ins and outs of our employment is not a subject we typically discuss, and we don’t allow the forums to be used to evaluate specific employees, which is why the earlier thread was closed. That rule has always been here and will remain in place. I’d expect to see a job posting in due time and the position filled, and eventually the person who fills that role will almost certainly introduce themselves to you.”