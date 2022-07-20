New World’s July 22 server merging will see some regions collapse into a single server

The New World is beginning to shrink once again, at least as far as its regional servers are concerned. Amazon Games put out a notice this week, alerting players that another server merging is coming this Friday, July 22nd, following a two-hour maintenance period.

The merges affect servers on the Central EU, Australia, South America, and US East and West regions, with a couple of regions being combined into a single server for South American players and Australian players, while US West players get a total of two servers, East players have four servers total, and Central EU players will have a total of six servers to choose from.

This is not the first time New World has consolidated its servers, as multiple merges have occurred over the course of last year and this year, the largest of which happened this past February when over a hundred servers got squished together, particularly as the game’s player population continues its slip: Peak concurrency is down 98% since launch, 82% over 2022 so far, and 44% since April, though numbers stabilized for a bit that month, likely as a result of the free play event and Heart of Madness update.

Meanwhile, the game is banging the hype drum for its Medleyfaire event by way of an Instagramming bard.