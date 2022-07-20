PSO2 New Genesis patches in the second half of its 10th anniversary celebration

The 10th anniversary celebration continues to roll on in Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis as the game’s newest update kicks off the second half of the in-game festivities.

Along with the ongoing encounters, tasks, and goodies awaiting players, this patch adds a new race course in South Kvaris for players to take on, introduces more limited-time tasks and exchange items, and releases another AC Scratch Ticket full of various cosmetics. The final portion of the anniversary event arrives next week, July 27th, with the addition of the limited-time Stellar Grace Recovery Operation world trial.

Meanwhile, future updates for PSO2:NGS will be outlined in a Headline broadcast scheduled for Tuesday, July 26th, that promises more details on the Waker class and a roadmap of updates for the second half of this year.

