Conan Exiles summarizes Age of Sorcery’s cash shop and battle pass in a minute-long video

For those who missed the earlier deep-dive from Conan Exiles about the new cash shop and battle pass monetization features coming with the Age of Sorcery update, allow the devs to provide you a more condensed breakdown of these features in handy dandy video form.

The video in question doesn’t really elaborate on what the earlier dev blog shared, but it does summarize things pretty concisely, discussing the 60 levels of unlockable goodies in the battle pass and the a la carte options provided in the bazaar.

The video further stresses that both monetization features will only be cosmetic, and that content updates like more sorcery features and expanding creative mode will not require payment.



If you missed the blog post last week on the dive into the Battle Pass and Bazaar, you can take a look at our new highlight video showcasing these changes coming with Update 3.0! 📖 https://t.co/ErFtNLOEON pic.twitter.com/7TuSXfFucQ — CONAN EXILES (@ConanExiles) July 19, 2022