Fallout 76 talks about next week’s bug-smashing patch and weekend in-game shop promotions

The regular newsletter from Fallout 76 is pretty reserved this week. We’re talking sitting on a porch, sipping lemonade, and just hiding in the shade kind of reserved – perfect considering the temperatures a lot of us are feeling this summer.

Top of the list is a patch arriving this coming Tuesday, July 26th, which will end up being light on content but heavy on bug fixing to address problems like reduced energy weapon durability, incorrect Meat Week rewards, and Grahm wandering away from the grill during his Meat Cook, as well as some items to the game’s cash shop.

Speaking of shops – the in-game kind, not the real-world cash kind – this weekend will see promotions offered by both Purveyor Murmrgh and Minerva, with 25% off any legendary weapons and armor bought with Legendary Scrip from the former and an expanded inventory of stock from the latter. The newsletter also talks up continued PTS testing of the Pitt. See? Pretty easy-going.