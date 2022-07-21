The Elder Scrolls Online brings back Whitestrake’s Mayhem starting on July 28

Fight your friends, fight alongside your friends, fight other people who may or may not be your friends. The Whitestrake’s Mayhem event in The Elder Scrolls Online doesn’t care about how you do it, it just wants you to get in there and fight your way through people in PvP contests through whatever means work best for you. And when it starts on July 28th, players can earn bonuses to alliance point and XP gains, so there’s all the more reason to get in there and get fighting like you need those gains.

