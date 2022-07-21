World of Warcraft previews the starting area for Dracthyr Evokers, the Forbidden Reach

Once, the Forbidden Reach served as a training area for the Black Dragonflight, but the Black Dragonflight has kind of been through some stuff by the time players will be exploring it in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. However, that doesn’t mean the zone is devoid of life because this is where the Dracthyr Evokers start their experience, and it serves as the tutorial region for the game’s newest hero class. And there’s a lot of mystery for even new Evokers to claw through as they take their first steps.

The preview of the zone on the official site shows off the zone and offers a few tantalizing glimpses of the revelations awaiting Dracthyr players within the region, although it’s short on concrete details. (Got to keep some mysteries swirling for when you actually sit down and play, after all.) Check out the full preview if you’re not in the game’s current test phase but want to take a gander at what you can expect when you roll up your Evoker.