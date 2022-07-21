World of Warcraft previews the starting area for Dracthyr Evokers, the Forbidden Reach

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
FOX

Once, the Forbidden Reach served as a training area for the Black Dragonflight, but the Black Dragonflight has kind of been through some stuff by the time players will be exploring it in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. However, that doesn’t mean the zone is devoid of life because this is where the Dracthyr Evokers start their experience, and it serves as the tutorial region for the game’s newest hero class. And there’s a lot of mystery for even new Evokers to claw through as they take their first steps.

The preview of the zone on the official site shows off the zone and offers a few tantalizing glimpses of the revelations awaiting Dracthyr players within the region, although it’s short on concrete details. (Got to keep some mysteries swirling for when you actually sit down and play, after all.) Check out the full preview if you’re not in the game’s current test phase but want to take a gander at what you can expect when you roll up your Evoker.

Source: Official Site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleEVE Online addresses community safety and promises more action to police community behavior

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments