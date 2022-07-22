DC Universe Online unleashes the Bat God Barbatos as an open world boss

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0
Players of DC Universe Online are probably familiar with fighting against Barbatos, but those battles were in instances. The Bat God has now come back once again, this time as an open world boss skulking about Death Metal D.C.

“Unshackled by Perpetua and The Batman Who Laughs, the Bat God Barbatos is back for his dark encore in Death Metal Washington, D.C. and Lady Blackhawk needs your help finishing this closer.”

This new version of a recurring baddie will grant players a bunch of new rewards including several new feats, some new weapon styles, and an Alfred Box combat pet to bring alongside. The world boss became available earlier this week with the game’s server restart, so players may want to head to the alt-universe Washington, D.C. to take down a god.

source: official site
