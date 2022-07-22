Jagex acquires US-based work-for-hire game developer Pipeworks Studios

Jagex, which is best known around these parts as the company behind RuneScape and Old School RuneScape as well as the publisher of Space Punks, has continued to make industry moves. The developer has recently announced its acquisition of Pipeworks Studios, a work-for-hire game developer based out of Eugene, Oregon, that has provided development assistance for major studios like EA Sports, Wizards of the Coast, and Activision.

This news appears to mean very little to Jagex’s current games, as the announcement heralds the acquisition as a means to “grow its footprint in North America,” diversify its portfolio, and “publish Pipeworks’ developed IP and accelerate its growth.” Details of the transaction were not disclosed, but both Jagex and Pipeworks executives are all big smiles and business buzzwords.