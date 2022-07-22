Roblox adds higher quality material textures to its player creator toolkit

If we’re all honest with ourselves, the visuals of Roblox are… serviceable, but then the games players build can be pretty simplistic. That said, those who were hoping for some better visual fidelity have seen their ship arrive with the game’s recent update, which has introduced some improved material visuals to make the “experiences” crafted by its community a bit more appealing to the eyes.

The new visuals have been applied to the entire library of materials in the game, including brick, glass, metal, and other common materials, while the original material textures can still be used by players, and custom materials can be more easily applied thanks to a more user-friendly Material Manager tool. These updates are combined with recent improvements to surface appearances and lighting systems to “empower even more creators to build the most immersive and dynamic experiences possible.”

The material upgrades are further being hyped up as part of additional updates planned by Roblox, including having fire propagate on wood, rain pool or soak into the ground where appropriate, and sound being muffled by walls. Of course, this doesn’t address some of the much larger problems with the game including multiple financial net losses, a tax-dodging CEO, and multiple accusations of child labor exploitation and ad-based deception of minors.