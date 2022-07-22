World of Warcraft: Dragonflight walks you through its new Dracthyr Evoker hero class

World of Warcraft’s third hero class is deep in testing as we speak, and players looking forward to the Dragonflight expansion no doubt are weighing the choice of rolling a Dracthyr Evoker or not.

To help you make this decision, Blizzard posted a preview of the Evoker class. The studio broke it down into the limitations of rolling one, the two areas in which players can specialize, and the class’ unique empowered and essence mechanics. It sounds like a great pick for players who like to “charge up” abilities a la Mega Man’s arm cannon.

“Dracthyr Evokers were created to wield the magic of all five dragonflights providing a very distinctive style of spell casting,” the studio said. “You will be able to see the coalescence of these powers each time you cast. Evokers also have two distinctive specializations which take advantage of these magic types: Devastation and Preservation.”