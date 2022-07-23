Star Wars: The Old Republic is looking for a new development director

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

With the recent loss of long-time SWTOR mainstay Charles Boyd, the MMO’s community could use any shot of positive news about the game’s future. And while there is no word about BioWare replacing him with a new creative director, the company’s hiring page does contain a few interesting job descriptions that indicate some growth for the SWTOR team.

The roles listed include a lead level designer, a prop artist, a senior concept artist, and a development director. Of the last, BioWare said that the hire “will run execution on a development team with multiple external partners to build updates for an ongoing live service.”

Source: Twitter
