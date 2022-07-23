Star Wars: The Old Republic is looking for a new development director

With the recent loss of long-time SWTOR mainstay Charles Boyd, the MMO’s community could use any shot of positive news about the game’s future. And while there is no word about BioWare replacing him with a new creative director, the company’s hiring page does contain a few interesting job descriptions that indicate some growth for the SWTOR team.
Build your career at BioWare with open positions on the Mass Effect, Dragon Age and Star Wars: The Old Republic teams!https://t.co/JkIhpQpAm5 pic.twitter.com/b0tDu58kg5
— BioWare (@bioware) July 22, 2022
