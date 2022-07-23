Star Wars: The Old Republic is looking for a new development director

With the recent loss of long-time SWTOR mainstay Charles Boyd, the MMO’s community could use any shot of positive news about the game’s future. And while there is no word about BioWare replacing him with a new creative director, the company’s hiring page does contain a few interesting job descriptions that indicate some growth for the SWTOR team.

The roles listed include a lead level designer, a prop artist, a senior concept artist, and a development director. Of the last, BioWare said that the hire “will run execution on a development team with multiple external partners to build updates for an ongoing live service.”

Build your career at BioWare with open positions on the Mass Effect, Dragon Age and Star Wars: The Old Republic teams!https://t.co/JkIhpQpAm5 pic.twitter.com/b0tDu58kg5 — BioWare (@bioware) July 22, 2022