MMO Week in Review: Like clockwork

Guild Wars 2’s Clockwork Chaos episode released this week, reintroducing the polarizing villain Scarlet Briar to a whole new generation of living world players.

Meanwhile, SWTOR lost its creative director, New World is merging down to a handful of servers, Blizzard accidentallied Wrath Classic’s launch day, Minecraft banned NFTs, LOTRO made us babysit Elrond’s kids, and ABK workers walked out on the one-year anniversary of the company’s scandal and lawsuit.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement