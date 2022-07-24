MMO Week in Review: Like clockwork

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Guild Wars 2’s Clockwork Chaos episode released this week, reintroducing the polarizing villain Scarlet Briar to a whole new generation of living world players.

Meanwhile, SWTOR lost its creative director, New World is merging down to a handful of servers, Blizzard accidentallied Wrath Classic’s launch day, Minecraft banned NFTs, LOTRO made us babysit Elrond’s kids, and ABK workers walked out on the one-year anniversary of the company’s scandal and lawsuit.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
