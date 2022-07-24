Tinkertown is a 2-D multiplayer sandbox ARPG that’s all about building, exploring, and dungeon diving

You may have played a game like Tinkertown before, with its 16-bit 2-D style, sandbox elements like open building and exploration, and lots of dungeons to explore, but we’re casting a light on it today because it has also brought an update to its combat and class mechanics to the game’s preview branch that looks to shake up player expectations.

A dev blog from earlier this month explains that characters were always meant to be more freeform and able to change on the fly, so this new update is looking to put that more into practice by replacing the idea of classes with playstyles. This is done through adding three major lines of play – strength, dexterity, and magic – each tied to certain weapons and armor that can be combined with no restrictions or limits. The update will also let weapons potentially hit multiple targets, add charged attacks, introduce a dash function, and adjust several monster mechanics.

Tinkertown has been in early access since December 2020 despite originally planning to release in “a couple of months.” Still, the game appears to be closing in on its full development roadmap goals, which include adding travel changes, a lava biome, and achievements in addition to the current combat and class update.

