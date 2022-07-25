Embers Adrift pitches its ‘challenging’ MMO to you in 60 seconds

Have you yet to be sold on Embers Adrift, especially as its development changed course from its Saga of Lucimia days? With a free play weekend on the way at some point in the future, the developers are hoping to hook more people’s interest with a new video that attempts to sell the game in just a minute.

“Embers Adrift is different from other modern MMOs,” John Gust says in the video. “We’re bringing design philosophies from tabletop RPGs and classic MMOs into our game for new and old MMO players alike to enjoy. Our gameplay is designed to be deliberate and challenging at every level with meaningful progression that you can feel as your character grows.”