Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign won’t have online matchmaking, defers to third-party tools as a solution

Chris Neal
Sure. Fine.

The long-awaited campaign co-op feature for Halo Infinite is on its way, but when it releases it’s going to be missing a feature that many players may deem to be vital: online matchmaking functionality. But hey, just use Discord!

A statement from Xbox confirms, “Online matchmaking will not be available with final co-op. We encourage [players] to continue to use the Halo LFG and the new Discord voice call feature on Xbox to find players to party up with as [they] continue playing the beta.” That voice call integration, incidentally, was announced by Discord earlier this week; the function is available for Xbox Insiders now and will be released for everyone else soon.

Beta testing for campaign co-op, meanwhile, is rolling forward until Monday, August 1st. Just be sure to note that when the feature does go live, it’s going to require some extra leg work to play with friends.

sources: GamesRadar via VG247, Discord blog
