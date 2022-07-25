Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign won’t have online matchmaking, defers to third-party tools as a solution

The long-awaited campaign co-op feature for Halo Infinite is on its way, but when it releases it’s going to be missing a feature that many players may deem to be vital: online matchmaking functionality. But hey, just use Discord!

A statement from Xbox confirms, “Online matchmaking will not be available with final co-op. We encourage [players] to continue to use the Halo LFG and the new Discord voice call feature on Xbox to find players to party up with as [they] continue playing the beta.” That voice call integration, incidentally, was announced by Discord earlier this week; the function is available for Xbox Insiders now and will be released for everyone else soon.

Beta testing for campaign co-op, meanwhile, is rolling forward until Monday, August 1st. Just be sure to note that when the feature does go live, it’s going to require some extra leg work to play with friends.