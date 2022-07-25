MMO game dev comedy series Mythic Quest debuts teaser trailer for upcoming third season

The story of the dysfunctional MMO game dev studio of Mythic Quest will continue to be told as promised. This year’s San Diego Comic Con was the stage for the creators of the show to unveil the Apple TV+ series’ third season, complete with a new teaser trailer.

Season three looks to pick up right where season two left off as it follows Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) opening their own studio by the name of Grimpop after announcing their departure from the Mythic Quest studio. The season appears to be focusing in on VR gaming, the metaverse, NFTs, and harassment – all pretty topical targets considering the current state of MMO game dev.

This season will see most of the cast return and will even add Joe Manganiello from the movie Magic Mike into the mix. However, actor F. Murray Abraham, who plays C.W. Longbottom, will not be in the new season; a reason for why was not given by the show’s creators, and there’s no mention of the missing character in the trailer itself. Still, those who liked the first two seasons – including us! – can look forward to a third this fall.

