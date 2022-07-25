Sandbox MMORPG Ethyrial Echoes of Yore lands itself a publisher

What a difference a couple of months makes. Readers might remember our reporting on Ethyrial: Echoes of Yore, the “high risk-reward” old-school MMORPG from developer Gellyberry Studios, which held a Kickstarter drive this past May and an open alpha that we took a peek at; the most recent news from the game was confirmation from the devs that its crowdfunding drive was being cancelled.

Fast forward to earlier this month, when the devs announced on its Discord that the game has secured a publisher in the form of Freedom Games, a publishing company that specializes in indie titles:



The announcement assures fans that the agreement with Freedom Games will allow the devs “creative and directive freedom” as the company will take up publishing, marketing, and PR duties. The announcement also teases some possible new updates to the game’s Steam page and social media channels as the partnership rolls forward. On that front, there are no new developments for now, but it does at least seem like it’s full steam ahead.