Wurm Online takes champions out of the game entirely for a future revamp

Hunker down, kids, for it’s time to catch up on a summer’s worth of updates for Wurm Online, the super-crafty MMO in every sense of the term.

June’s patches clarified journal achievement progress, added the option to hide or show color legends on maps, upsized chess pieces (hey, that’s important to some people!), and changed fireplaces so that they’ll warn players if burnable objects are placed on them.

In July, the dev team decided to remove champions from the Chaos server (and thus from the game entirely): “We feel that this is the best short-term solution until we have a chance to rebalance and reintroduce them. We hope to bring champions back in the future, but in a way that makes them less of a requirement to remain competitive and more of a fun gameplay choice.”