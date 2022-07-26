Final Fantasy XIV updates players on changes to tomestones and the end of a PvP series

If you’ve been holding on to some old Allagan Tomestones from back in Shadowbringers, it’s time to trade them in. That’s the message for Final Fantasy XIV players today as the developers look forward to patch 6.2 arriving in late August. Tomestones of Allegory and Revelation will be removed from the game, so you should exchange them for Poetics now before they’re all gone. You will also be able to exchange Aphorism for Astronomy when the update arrives, with Astronomy becoming uncapped and a new tomestone in the time-limited space. It’s the familiar cycle.

Advertisement