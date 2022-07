Final Fantasy XIV updates players on changes to tomestones and the end of a PvP series

If you’ve been holding on to some old Allagan Tomestones from back in Shadowbringers, it’s time to trade them in. That’s the message for Final Fantasy XIV players today as the developers look forward to patch 6.2 arriving in late August. Tomestones of Allegory and Revelation will be removed from the game, so you should exchange them for Poetics now before they’re all gone. You will also be able to exchange Aphorism for Astronomy when the update arrives, with Astronomy becoming uncapped and a new tomestone in the time-limited space. It’s the familiar cycle.

Players are also reminded that the launch of Patch 6.2 will mark the end of the first PvP series since patch 6.1 , with players retaining their crystals as currency but any unearned series rewards being outright lost. So if you just have a little longer to go until you get a PvP series reward, you’d best do the work necessary to get it now instead of waiting until late August. That seems fair, right?