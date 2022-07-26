Massively OP Podcast Episode 382: Wrath Classic forecasts a frosty September

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about New World’s server merges, Wrath Classic’s launch date, LOTRO’s latest update, Pantheon’s infusion of investment capital, and how rhythm-based classes might work in MMOs.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: