Massively OP Podcast Episode 382: Wrath Classic forecasts a frosty September

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about New World’s server merges, Wrath Classic’s launch date, LOTRO’s latest update, Pantheon’s infusion of investment capital, and how rhythm-based classes might work in MMOs.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: RIFT, Fallout 76, LOTRO, WoW Classic, City of Heroes
- News: New World’s server merges
- News: Wrath Classic in September
- News: LOTRO’s mild update 33.1
- News: Pantheon secures millions more in investment
- News: Chronicles of Elyria ain’t doing so hot
- Mailbag: Spiritfarer recommendation
- Mailbag: Rhythm-based combat classes?
- Mailbag: We got someone to watch Firefly!
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 382
- Podcast theme: “Dalaran” from World of Warcraft
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
