Dungeons and Dragons Online’s latest Hardcore League season is officially underway

Dungeons and Dragons Online players of a certain stripe are likely already familiar with this bit of news, but just in case they aren’t, consider this a friendly reminder that the MMORPG’s sixth season of the Hardcore League has now officially begun.

As usual, the Hardcore League will grant players one in-game life to live, permadeath rules to live by, and two ladders to climb: one for clearing as many quests as possible, and another for surviving as long as possible.

The top 100 players will be immortalized in the Hall of Heroes, while this year’s challenge will grant cosmetic items that can’t be found anywhere else, like a Death Walker’s cloak, a Steed of the Huntmaster mount, a Pup of the Hunt War Veteran pet, and a set of Fae Hunter Wings, which were shown off by the game’s community manager in the forums.



The 6th Season of Hardcore starts Wednesday! Rewards:

1750 Favor: Pup of the Hunt War Veteran Certificate

5000 Favor: Fae Hunter's Wings

10 Reaper Points: Death Walker's Cloak VI

20 Reaper Points: Mount Certificate: Steed of the Huntmaster

Level 20: Death Walker's Sash VI #DDO pic.twitter.com/O9rL6x8U6q — DDO Unlimited (@DDOUnlimited) July 25, 2022