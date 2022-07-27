Lost Ark hands out a free jukebox tune and removes a broken goodie box

The newest patch for Lost Ark is kind of unremarkable from a content standpoint, unless you like getting free music to play in your Stronghold, of course. The addition of the jukebox feature to strongholds now lets Amazon Games hand out a free song that was gifted to other versions of the game back in March to celebrate the ARPG’s global release; now that the jukebox feature is available to western players, they’re getting the free gift as well.

The rest of this patch is otherwise focused on various bug fixes, tackling issues with the Alarm UI, Steam achievements, the Stronghold jukebox, and gold granted from Powerpass purchases. The update has also temporarily removed a weekly Rapport Chest because of an “unintended issue” with the item.