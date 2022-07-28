Catch Me is a 3v1 game of single player and online multiplayer tag now available in early access

If you’ve ever wanted to play tag with a bunch of people but aren’t too keen on that whole running around thing (or the awkward looks you might get from asking strangers to play a children’s playground game), then consider Catch Me, a new 3v1 game from ByteRockers’ Games that sees players either running around maps unlocking points or chasing down the runner and tagging them.

“The runner has to evade the chasers in classic tag fashion and reach key points in the map in order to score enough points to get the win. If a chaser catches a runner they instantly switch roles, and the game of tag resumes until one player reaches enough points to win.”

The game’s early access version offers single player and multiplayer, features four maps modeled after real-world cities, and promises a game that’s easy to learn yet full of tactical depth as players traverse the level using a wide variety of parkour skills while utilizing environmental hazards to their advantage. Additional features are planned as development progresses including leaderboards, challenges, and various customization features. Interested players can get a taste of what Catch Me is all about in the video below.



source: press release