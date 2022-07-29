Dungeons and Dragons Online sics hounds from hell on permadeath adventurers

Dungeons and Dragons Online players who eagerly jumped into the latest hardcore league run are finding that it’s a little more difficult than they previously remembered it being. This isn’t just in their heads, either; Standing Stone Games made a few surprising changes to its permadeath server that served to jack up the difficulty.

These changes include a nerf to the maximum level allowed to enter missions and a new hunting mechanic in which players find themselves run down by incredibly deadly feyhounds at random intervals. Apparently these hounds spawn on you at all difficulty levels with only a short warning beforehand that the ambush is about to happen.

These changes have prompted the community to adapt quickly and stick together — or else face the grim reaper before too long.