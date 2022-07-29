Final Fantasy XIV announces its next live letter for August 12

Eliot Lefebvre
Pew!

You know the next Final Fantasy XIV patch is getting close when you get the second live letter about the patch. Anyone looking forward to patch 6.2, Buried Memory, has no doubt been waiting for it. You’re going to have to wait a little bit longer, but the next letter is arriving in the not-too-distant future, specifically on August 12th at 7:00 a.m. EDT. That also gives a pretty firm idea of when the patch will actually arrive in the wild, to boot (most people would assume August 23rd given other information, although August 30th is possible).

If the timing is a little too early in the morning for you to watch it, worry not; while the important slides will have text available in both English and Japanese, all of the actual dialogue will be in Japanese as is true with most live letters. Expect previews of the new content coming with the patch, the patch trailer, screenshots of some of the new gear being added, and a few assorted teases of content just to get you even more excited for the patch arrival. Oh, and the actual release date, you can’t forget that one.

Source: Official Site
