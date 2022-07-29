Final Fantasy XIV announces its next live letter for August 12

You know the next Final Fantasy XIV patch is getting close when you get the second live letter about the patch. Anyone looking forward to patch 6.2, Buried Memory, has no doubt been waiting for it. You’re going to have to wait a little bit longer, but the next letter is arriving in the not-too-distant future, specifically on August 12th at 7:00 a.m. EDT. That also gives a pretty firm idea of when the patch will actually arrive in the wild, to boot (most people would assume August 23rd given other information, although August 30th is possible).

