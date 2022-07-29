Lost Ark’s August and September roadmap promises a pet ranch, Machinist class, and a new legion raid

The months of August and September will bring pet stuff, a guy in sentai armor, and a fight against a creepy clown to Lost Ark, among other things. That’s the very rough synopsis of the ARPG’s roadmap plans for the next two months; it’s also a badly written summary for the purposes of humor, so allow us to elaborate.

The month of August will bring a Pet Ranch that players can add to their Stronghold that allows them to grow and play with their pet for rewards, along with a new activity to the limited-time Maharaka Festival summer event locale.

As for September, that month will have two key updates: The first will add a global chat room, PvP balance tweaks, and improvements to the Trixion Training Grounds, while the second will introduce the Machinist advanced class for Gunners, new events and skins, and the next legion raid against the creepy clown Kakul-Saydon and his Midnight Circus.