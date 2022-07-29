Star Citizen 3.17.2 brings a new event, updated missions, new locations, and a 100-player server cap

The alpha of Star Citizen continues its seemingly endless march forward with a new build now available for backers, bringing with it several new features and some updates to existing ones on top.

Among the new items is the Siege of Orison dynamic event, the new Anvil Centurion assault vehicle, derelict Reclaimers out in space as well as derelict colonial outposts, new illegal smuggling missions, and perhaps most important to our readers’ interest, an increase in population per server of 100 players. As for existing features, this new alpha also updates mission beacons by adding new difficulty levels and improves AI with dropships that can bring new reinforcements into missions. Full patch notes can be found here.

Meanwhile, this week also saw the newest Inside Star Citizen episode drop, which provided a closer look at the Anvil Centurion and shared some updates to the river generation tool, which now makes the process of adding rivers on planet surfaces more automated and customizable.





