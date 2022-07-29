The Stream Team: Adopting an adorable bank pet in AQ3D

What’s better than an adorable pet in AQ3D? One that gives access to your bank! Massively OP’s MJ is super excited to see one of her most-requested features make it into the game and she can’t want to adopt one of her very own. Once she completes that task, she’ll continue with the pet collar quest. Join us live at 8:00 p.m. for pets, pets, and more pets. And petting pets!

What: AdventureQuest 3D

Who: MJ Guthrie

When: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, July 29th, 2022 MJ Guthrie8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, July 29th, 2022

Enjoy the show!



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



Having trouble with our live feed or chat? Visit the OPTV channel on Twitch in your browser or on your mobile device. Missed a part of the show? Don’t worry; we’ll post the complete stream here when it’s over, and you can always check out our past streams and videos collection – or just stay tuned for our next show! 2:00pm EDT: New World - Chris

8:00pm EDT: AdventureQuest 3D - MJ 12:00pm EDT: Sandbox Saturday - MJ 2:00pm EDT: Glitch - Chris 2:00pm EDT: EverQuest 2 - MJ