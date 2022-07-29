Villagers and Heroes’ most recent update revamps the Arcane Rift of Pyrron and marks midsummer

Last time we checked in on Villagers and Heroes, the devs were talking up its fourth season of raids. Since that time, there was an update in June that celebrated the summer season and revamped one of the game’s Arcane Rifts.

The Arcane Rift of Pyrron has seen a number of adjustments like new environments, new quests, new boss mechanics, and new rewards. The patch also made a couple of general tweaks to the game, applied a host of bug fixes, and kicked off the Midsummer Event by opening the Twilight Vale zone once again, which will award players new mounts and new outfits. Players who haven’t been able to visit the Vale don’t have much time left however, as it closes on August 1st.

As for that fourth season of raids, there are still no major new updates on the game’s Twitter account, Twitch channel, or official forums as of yet.