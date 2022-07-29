World of Warcraft offers up a basic preview of how Dragonriding will work

You are not going to need to train your dragon in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Well, not in the sense of first addling up and taking control of the dragon, but you will be training your dragon by enhancing various draconic gliding traits over time. That’s how dragonriding works, you see. Maybe we should take a few steps back to where the guide to dragonriding actually starts, with every player unlocking four different drakes with a highly customizable appearance and a whole new set of draconic gliding skills making use of Vigor to increase speed, altitude, and so forth.

Vigor naturally recovers quickly while on the ground, but it can also be recovered by reaching high speeds, giving you a reason to loop, dive, and generally swing about on your drake. You also advance a progression track by collecting Dragon Glyphs scattered throughout the isles to improve your skills and passive stats, making your drake an ever-better gliding and swooping machine. And then you can go racing! It all looks pretty fun from top to bottom, so catch up on all the mechanics here. (You can also get a quick recap of the various things that have gone on around the game here, although if you’ve been following our coverage, you caught this already.)