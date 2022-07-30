Ashes of Creation shows off its remarkably diverse desert biome

Everyone knows that deserts are boring… or are they? Ashes of Creation would like to convince you that its barren regions aren’t quite as barren as you might first assume.

In a new video this week, Intrepid Studios showed off the desert biome coming to Ashes of Creation’s second alpha test. Rather than endless sandy dunes, Ashes’ desert is a savannah-like region with palm trees, jutting red rocks, and the occasional oasis. There’s also a four-legged snail (!) taking some dude for a ride, thinking “This is not the snail life I signed up for.”

Sharp eyes might spot some otherwordly influences in this desert, such as mysterious ruins and unearthly fauna. Check it out below!