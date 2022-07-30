World of Warcraft: Dragonflight nerfs Dracthyr’s soar speed, but here are some mounts to make up for it

World of Warcraft’s newest race isn’t going to be quite as zippy as early Dragonflight testers found. This is because Blizzard is nerfing the Dracthyr’s racial skill that allows for faster soaring speeds. According to the studio, this is being done because the racial impacts the entire game rather than just the new dragonriding zones.

“With the next alpha build, we’re making a change to soar for Dracthyr that reduces their maximum speed from (roughly) 930% to 640%,” Blizzard said. “In Eastern Kingdoms, soar is currently over twice as fast as epic flying which travels at 410% speed. The result is that Dracthyr have a drastic efficiency advantage over characters of other races when doing non-Dragon Isles content, whether that’s Chromie Time quests, clearing old raids for transmog, pet battling, etc.”

Speaking of getting around quickly, YouTuber MrGM assembled a video of the various new mounts that players can obtain from Dragonflight. These include river otters, dragonflies, eagles, and the odd lava snail.