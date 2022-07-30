Zenith delays its upcoming minor patch for some additional public testing and polish

Earlier in the week, VR MMORPG Zenith was planning to release a minor patch to the game. Among the features of the patch are new animations and voice lines for Drift the little robot guide, several additions to the dungeon matchmaking UI, some targeted improvements to the game’s dungeons, and adjustments to the Celestial Throne climb, among other things.

However, the devs at Ramen VR elected to delay the patch to an unspecified date as a result of a reevaluation of its readiness to go live. Instead, pieces of the patch will be put out to public testing and keeping an eye on their performance; once the devs are satisfied, the new patch will hit the live game.

